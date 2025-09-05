Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,254,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $20,752,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $14,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in California Resources by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

CRC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

