Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 273.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 318.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm had revenue of $380.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.