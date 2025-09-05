Comerica Bank Sells 295 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 841.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,322 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $69.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

