Comerica Bank Sells 367 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hub Group by 139,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.35 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.