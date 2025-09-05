Comerica Bank Sells 481 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Community Financial System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 151,189 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Community Financial System

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at $408,606.66. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Financial System Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CBU opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.79. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

