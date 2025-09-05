Comerica Bank Sells 56,803 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,803 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 699,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 608,779 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.6%

ACVA stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.