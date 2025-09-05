Comerica Bank Sells 630 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,528,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,826,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 340,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

