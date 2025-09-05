Comparing Pentair (NYSE:PNR) & Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) and Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Casella Waste Systems and Pentair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 2 5 1 2.88 Pentair 1 3 10 2 2.81

Earnings and Valuation

Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus target price of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.86%. Pentair has a consensus target price of $114.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Pentair.

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Pentair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 3.90 $13.54 million $0.18 531.00 Pentair $4.08 billion 4.42 $625.40 million $3.66 30.06

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than Casella Waste Systems. Pentair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Pentair shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pentair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Pentair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 0.64% 4.97% 2.40% Pentair 14.86% 21.62% 11.88%

Summary

Pentair beats Casella Waste Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The Water Solutions segment provides commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use water treatment systems, as well as installation and preventative services for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations. The Pool segment provides residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories comprising pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for applications in residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service, and construction and aquaculture solutions. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

