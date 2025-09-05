CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) vs. GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Head to Head Review

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and CompuMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $19.67 billion 1.72 $1.99 billion $4.88 15.19 CompuMed $6.22 million 1.00 $30,000.00 $0.17 27.41

Analyst Recommendations

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. GE HealthCare Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 3 8 1 2.83 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 0.00

GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $88.55, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than CompuMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GE HealthCare Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies 11.22% 23.93% 6.29% CompuMed 2.26% 4.82% 3.32%

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats CompuMed on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

