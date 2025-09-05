Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Stock Holdings Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

