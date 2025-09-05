ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Susan C. O’donnell bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $60,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $190,062.90. The trade was a 46.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $43,282.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,377.16. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,391 shares of company stock valued at $231,210 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

