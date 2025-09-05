Contrasting Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Ceragon Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ceragon Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 163.68%. Given Ceragon Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than TIM.

This table compares TIM and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 13.91% 13.99% 6.37% Ceragon Networks 3.57% 13.71% 6.79%

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Ceragon Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.72 billion 2.14 $584.73 million $1.29 16.15 Ceragon Networks $394.19 million 0.45 $24.06 million $0.16 12.56

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks. Ceragon Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network. It also provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50EX, IP-50C, IP-50CX, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, small cells, routing, and enterprise access applications. In addition, the company offers network and radio planning, site surveys, solutions development, installation, network rollout, wireless transport network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It serves internet service providers, municipalities, government, utilities, and maritime communications broadcasters and defense, as well as oil and gas companies, public safety organizations, business and public institutions, broadcasters, energy utilities, and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel.

