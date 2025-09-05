Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 265,800.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Wall Street Zen raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

CLB opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $584.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

