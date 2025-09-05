Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 6,171 Shares of WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WaFd by 12.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 124.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter worth $281,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WaFd, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

