Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 850 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 877,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,074 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $12,775,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,647.80. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the sale, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,016.80. This trade represents a 45.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

