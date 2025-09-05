Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 513,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $5,159,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $851,162.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

NBTB opened at $44.58 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

