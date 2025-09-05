Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,816,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,745,072.16. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $356,667.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,660.32. This represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,017. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.