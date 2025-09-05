Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 961,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 156,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Albany International by 173.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 77,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Albany International by 133.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $62.68 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.00%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

