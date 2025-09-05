Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,311 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Up 3.2%

RIG stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.76.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.