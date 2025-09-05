Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $36,685,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 782,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160,656 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 522.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $6,935,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,286,000 after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PSMT opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.79. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

