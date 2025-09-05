Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 1,491,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,630,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

ACAD opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

