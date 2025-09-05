Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $106.40 and a 52 week high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J & J Snack Foods

About J & J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.