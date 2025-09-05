Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $63,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,128.73. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,226 shares of company stock valued at $897,299 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

