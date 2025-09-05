Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Banner Corporation $BANR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Banner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Banner by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%.The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.96 million. Research analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

