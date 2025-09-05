Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. $RNST

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Renasant worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

