Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 2.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $169.29.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

