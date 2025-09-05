Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Towne Bank $TOWN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,207,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,370,000 after buying an additional 429,487 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 787,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Towne Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Towne Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $22,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Towne Bank stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Towne Bank has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

