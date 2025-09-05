Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Privia Health Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 173,563 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 639.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 93,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

