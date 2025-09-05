Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCT. Stephens started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

