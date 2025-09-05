Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $903,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,424,329.76. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $188.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18,831.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

