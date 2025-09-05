Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 392,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $78,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,151.76. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,752 shares of company stock worth $55,622,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

