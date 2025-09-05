Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 10,403 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $262,968.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 240,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,235.55. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.