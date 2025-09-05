Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Acushnet $GOLF

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acushnet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

