Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,142.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 78,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,212.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.53. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

