Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 440.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hub Group by 139,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

