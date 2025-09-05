Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after buying an additional 258,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $11,025,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Barclays raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,262,687.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,807.08. This represents a 29.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $7,288,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,703 shares of company stock worth $15,764,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $61.97 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

