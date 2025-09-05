Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AAR Corp. $AIR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of AAR worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 88.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of AIR opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.66 and a beta of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $717,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,409,835.10. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,787.16. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

