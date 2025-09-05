Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yelp worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yelp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,137 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,403,461 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 71,626 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 132,813 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,363.52. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,663,560.28. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,494 shares of company stock worth $1,305,389. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

