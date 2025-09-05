Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in OPENLANE by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KAR opened at $29.15 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAR

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.