Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Futu alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Futu by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 164,892 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Futu by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Futu Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Futu stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.36. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $197.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.