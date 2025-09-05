Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.53. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

