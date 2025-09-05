Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cohen & Steers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

