Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,843,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,804,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after buying an additional 107,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.55 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

