Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.55. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

