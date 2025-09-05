Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 487 Shares of HNI Corporation $HNI

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of HNI worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HNI by 3,984.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 68.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $46.22 on Friday. HNI Corporation has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $67,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,986.77. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,400. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $270,818. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

