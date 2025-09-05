Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 489 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 50.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,331.04. This trade represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,379.28. The trade was a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,523 shares of company stock worth $4,654,643. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

