Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 436,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 849.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 315,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 282,094 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

