Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,392,000 after purchasing an additional 785,578 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,735,000 after acquiring an additional 756,032 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $15,481,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

