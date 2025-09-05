Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.65 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.