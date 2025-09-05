Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8,794.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.